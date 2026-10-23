Tyler Robinson requests 2029 trial for alleged murder of Charlie Kirk

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Oct 23 - A Utah judge is expected to set on Friday a trial date for Tyler Robinson, the former electrical apprentice accused of killing prominent right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, with the defendant requesting a 2029 date and Kirk's widow calling for a trial next year.

Judge Tony Graf will open a hearing at 1 p.m. (1900 GMT) to decide a date to start the high-profile, capital trial of Robinson, who allegedly shot Kirk as he debated with students at a Utah university in September 2025.

Utah prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Robinson and requested a January 31, 2028, start date for a trial they expect to last 17 weeks, according to their scheduling memo.

Robinson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to seven counts, including aggravated murder, for allegedly shooting Kirk as he held one of his trademark debates at Utah Valley University in Orem.

In a legal filing, Robinson's lawyers said they expected a six-to-seven-month trial and requested it start in the third quarter of 2029. They said Robinson's case required years of preparation due to voluminous evidence and issues such as the venue, jury selection and witnesses.

Kirk's widow Erika said the defense request was "grossly out of line with comparable cases" and asked that the trial start as early as possible next year, preferably no later than October 4, according to a legal filing.

Charlie Kirk was a polarizing figure in US politics. He was an ally of President Donald Trump who was admired by conservatives for mobilizing young voters around his Christian and right-wing views. Kirk was criticized by opponents for his rhetoric on immigration, race, gender and other social issues.

Prosecutors allege Robinson targeted Kirk for his opposition to gay marriage and transgender rights.

Defense attorney Richard Novak said Kirk spoke "hatefully" about people who did not have traditional gender identities or were not heterosexual, but there was no evidence Robinson opposed those views. REUTERS