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Two veto-wielding powers reject Costa Rica’s Grynspan as UN chief in poll, sources say

FILE PHOTO: Candidate for the position of United Nations secretary-general, Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis, speaks during the \"UN Town Hall: The Next Secretary-General\" event at United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

GENEVA, Nov 20 - Two permanent members of the UN Security Council voted against Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan in an informal poll on Friday, three diplomatic sources told Reuters.

The former vice president has been the frontrunner in the contest to replace Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who finishes his second term at the end of December.

She received 10 votes in favour and 4 against, of which 2 came from the veto-wielding permanent members of the council or 'P5': Russia, France, China, Britain and the United States.

The outcome raises the prospect of the United Nations being left leaderless, diplomats said.

It was not clear who voted for or against Grynspan since the ballot is secret. Seven of the eight previous rounds showed her ahead among eight contenders.

Guyana's UN ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett also received two votes against and Argentina's Rafael Grossi received three.

Whoever wins will have to tackle multiple crises, including several wars, cutbacks in US contributions to the UN, and the 193-member body's declining political relevance as Washington has pulled out of dozens of its agencies. REUTERS