Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident

BRITISH COLUMBIA (REUTERS) - Canadian police shot dead two men during a gunfight on Tuesday (June 28) at a bank in British Columbia which left six officers injured, and nearby homes were evacuated after the discovery of a possible explosive device, police said.

Emergency response team members arrived on the scene at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, on Vancouver Island, near the border with the US state of Washington, around 11am local time (2am Wednesday Singapore time), law enforcement said.

“This remains an ongoing police incident with a heavy police presence in the area,” according to a statement posted by police in Saanich.

“Homes and businesses in close proximity to the scene of the incident have been evacuated due to the presence of a potential explosive device in a vehicle associated to the suspects.”

The pair were heavily armed and initial reports suggest they were wearing body armour, Saanich police chief Dean Duthie told a press conference, saying he did not have any further information about them.

Six officers were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

“At this time we anticipate that some officers will be released following emergency treatment, whereas other officers sustained very serious injuries and have been taken into surgery,” he said.