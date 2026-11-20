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FILE PHOTO: A Salvadoran armored vehicle passes a damaged building after El Salvador deployed thousands of troops to Haiti in response to four Salvadoran members of a UN-backed force going missing in a gang ambush, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Fildor Pq Egeder/File Photo

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 20 - Two Salvadoran soldiers were killed and two more were injured in a blast while working with explosive material during a deployment to Haiti, El Salvador's military said on Friday.

The military did not say where the blast happened nor what kind of explosives they were working with. A Salvadoran government spokesperson said they were not immediately able to share more information.

President Nayib Bukele last month deployed more than 2,000 troops to fight powerful armed gangs in Haiti after four members of a UN-backed mission went missing on October 18.

He has published several dramatic videos of strikes on gang leaders' residences and thousands of Haitians have marched in support of his intervention, but analysts warn that without a long-term plan to secure territory, attacks could backfire on civilians. REUTERS