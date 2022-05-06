Two new Omicron sub-variants driving case surge in S. Africa

GENEVA • Two new Omicron sub-variants are driving an increase in reported Covid-19 cases in South Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday, stressing the importance of testing to monitor virus mutations and spread.

The heavily mutated and highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, which was first detected in southern Africa in November last year and rapidly spread globally, is now the dominant variant.

Omicron has long been known to have several sub-variants, with BA.2 by far the most dominant.

But now, the South African scientists who first identified Omicron are pointing to two other Omicron sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5, "as the reason for a spike in cases" in the country, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference on Wednesday.

In its latest epidemiological report, the WHO said the sub-lineages "have acquired a few additional mutations that may impact their characteristics".

Dr Tedros said it was "too soon to know whether these new sub-variants can cause more severe disease than other Omicron sub-variants". But "early data suggests vaccination remains protective against severe disease and death", he said.

With a total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of nearly 3.8 million and more than 100,000 deaths, South Africa has been hit harder by Covid-19 than any other country in Africa.

The nation, where fewer than 45 per cent of adults have received two Covid-19 vaccine jabs, saw a steep decline in infections, allowing it in March to go two full days without reporting any Covid-19 deaths - for the first time in nearly two years.

Early last month, the country lifted all Covid-19 restrictions, but since then, cases have surged, jumping by close to 50 per cent in the past week, according to WHO data.

The WHO has officially recorded more than 6.2 million Covid-19 deaths worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

Newly reported case numbers and deaths are now falling globally, and have dropped to their lowest level since March 2020.

The WHO has cautioned that the dwindling global numbers could be a result of significant cuts in testing for the virus. Dr Tedros stressed that the South African findings showed that "testing and sequencing remain absolutely critical".