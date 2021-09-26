'Two Michaels' back home after 1,019 days of detention in China

MONTREAL • After 1,019 days of detention in China, two Canadians freed as part of a three-way deal involving the US arrived in their country yesterday.

TV footage aired by CTV showed Mr Michael Kovrig and Mr Michael Spavor arriving in Calgary in western Canada in the wee hours when it was still dark. The two men, wearing suits and face masks, were greeted and hugged warmly by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the airport tarmac.

The "two Michaels" - as they have been dubbed by international media - were detained in China shortly after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested at Vancouver airport at the behest of the United States authorities on Dec 1, 2018.

Mr Spavor was a business consultant who lived near the North Korean border in China and organised cultural exchanges.

Within 10 days of Ms Meng's arrest, he was arrested and accused of supplying photographs of military equipment to Mr Kovrig, a Hong Kong-based analyst for non-profit organisation International Crisis Group, in repeated acts of espionage, according to Chinese state media.

Both men maintained their innocence and were tried in secret.

Throughout the diplomatic stalemate, Ms Meng lived in relative luxury in a Vancouver mansion. In contrast, the two Michaels were reportedly detained behind bars, deprived of sunlight, and unable to see their families. Last month, Mr Spavor was sentenced to 11 months in prison and deportation from China. Mr Kovrig's verdict was never announced.

Mr Kovrig's employer, International Crisis Group, said staff were overjoyed at the news of his release and thanked the Canadian government and officials, and Mr Kovrig's family for "their brave and unstinting pursuit of his freedom".

"Over more than 21/2 years in jail, Michael has confronted tragedy with fortitude and humanity. Despite suffering injustice and hardship, he has stayed strong and positive," it said.

And with the two Michaels' return to their homeland, the tribulations they experienced may simply have been a result of wrong place, wrong time amid a broader geopolitical struggle between Beijing and Washington.