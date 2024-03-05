Two killed in plane crash in Nairobi - Kenyan police

NAIROBI - Two people were killed in a crash involving a training aircraft and a passenger plane in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, local police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 1005 local time (0705 GMT) between a plane belonging to a flying school and a Safarilink passenger aircraft, Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

Local airline Safarilink said passengers on its plane bound for the coastal resort of Diani were unharmed.

"I can confirm a student and a trainer (on the training aircraft) ... died during the incident," Nairobi county police commander Adamson Bungei told Reuters without providing more details. REUTERS