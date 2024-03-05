Two killed in plane crash in Nairobi - Kenyan police

Updated
Mar 05, 2024, 06:55 PM
Published
Mar 05, 2024, 06:40 PM

NAIROBI - Two people were killed in a crash involving a training aircraft and a passenger plane in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, local police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 1005 local time (0705 GMT) between a plane belonging to a flying school and a Safarilink passenger aircraft, Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

Local airline Safarilink said passengers on its plane bound for the coastal resort of Diani were unharmed.

"I can confirm a student and a trainer (on the training aircraft) ... died during the incident," Nairobi county police commander Adamson Bungei told Reuters without providing more details. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top