Two killed, five hurt in Halloween attack in Canada

TORONTO • Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in mediaeval clothing, Canadian police said early yesterday.

The rampage occurred late last Saturday in multiple locations in the Old Quebec neighbourhood, near the tourist hot spot Chateau Frontenac and the National Assembly, the Quebec provincial Parliament, according to police.

The suspect, "a man in his mid-20s", was armed with a sword and dressed in mediaeval clothing, Quebec City police spokesman Etienne Doyon said during a press briefing.

Police have not given a motive for the attacks.

According to three witnesses quoted by Quebec newspaper Le Soleil, the attacker killed his first victim near the Chateau Frontenac hotel and there was "a lot of blood".

The attacker then continued on Rue des Remparts, where the second person was killed, before heading to the Old Port, wounding the other victims, according to the newspaper.

Police received a report about the attacks at around 10.30pm.

The suspect was arrested shortly before 1am yesterday near the Old Port.

He surrendered to the police, according to the newspaper, which said he had been planning his attack for 1½ years.

