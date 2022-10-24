Two dead in Mexico after Storm Roslyn dumps heavy rain, flooding

MEXICO CITY - Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, the authorities said.

A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell on his head, Nayarit state’s Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection told Reuters.

A 39-year-old woman died when a fence collapsed in the state’s Rosamorada district.

According to the United States National Hurricane Centre (NHC), Roslyn hit land as a Category 3 hurricane at 5.20am local time near Santa Cruz in Nayarit, a Pacific coastal state home to popular tourist beaches like Sayulita and Punta Mita.

By the afternoon, Roslyn was downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds falling to near 75kmh, the NHC said. Roslyn was forecast to become a tropical depression by Sunday evening and dissipate overnight or early Monday.

Images from Nayarit after Roslyn made landfall showed submerged cars and homes with major damage to roofs and outdoor coverings.

Emergency officials were sent to the most affected areas, the state’s civil security agency said.

Minor damage was reported in neighbouring Jalisco, said the state’s governor. The busy international Puerto Vallarta airport resumed all operations.

Some people who evacuated had returned to their homes. Officials were working to restore power in areas that had outages. Beaches remained closed. The NHC warned of swells that were “likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions”.

Heavy rainfall was expected to continue in some areas of the storm’s path, the NHC said. Rain could lead to flash flooding and landslides in areas of rugged terrain, it warned. REUTERS