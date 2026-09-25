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Twelve Kazakhstan military personnel die after being washed out to sea during exercises

A nationwide day of mourning was declared for Sept 25 in Kazakhstan, following the incident.

ALMATY - Twelve Kazakh military personnel died after being swept out to sea during a naval training exercise, authorities said on Sept 24.

They were taking part in a combat drill in the western Mangistau region when weather conditions suddenly deteriorated and winds strengthened, the regional government said on Telegram.

In all, 17 people were swept away, it said.

"Twelve of them died, and three were rescued. The search for the remaining two servicemen is continuing," it added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide day of mourning for Sept 25 following the incident. REUTERS