Straitstimes.com header logo

Twelve Kazakhstan military personnel die after being washed out to sea during exercises

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A nationwide day of mourning was declared for Sept 25 in Kazakhstan, following the incident.

A nationwide day of mourning was declared for Sept 25 in Kazakhstan, following the incident.

ST FILE

  • Twelve Kazakh military personnel died after being swept out to sea during a naval exercise in Mangistau region amid sudden bad weather.
  • Seventeen were swept away; three were rescued and two remain missing as search efforts continue.
  • President Tokayev declared a nationwide day of mourning on September 25 following the tragedy.

AI generated

ALMATY - Twelve Kazakh military personnel died after being swept out to sea during a naval training exercise, authorities said on Sept 24.

They were taking part in a combat drill in the western Mangistau region when weather conditions suddenly deteriorated and winds strengthened, the regional government said on Telegram.

In all, 17 people were swept away, it said.

"Twelve of them died, and three were rescued. The search for the remaining two servicemen is continuing," it added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide day of mourning for Sept 25 following the incident. REUTERS

More on this topic
Air force fighter jet crashes on training exercise in Britain
Crew members safely ejected after US military jets collision at Idaho air show
See more on

Kazakhstan

Defence and military

Oceans

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.