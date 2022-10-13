Turning to garbage dumps to survive, Argentines feel the pain of 100% inflation

BUENOS AIRES - Argentines facing an inflation rate set to top 100 per cent this year are grappling to survive, turning to recycling from garbage dumps or lining up to trade their belongings in barter clubs.

The South American country is set to post its sharpest rise in prices this year since a period of hyperinflation around 1990, an extreme case even in a world widely battling to tame inflation pushed up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"My income is no longer enough," said Mr Sergio Omar, who spends 12 hours a day trawling through mountains of waste from a landfill in Lujan, 65km outside capital Buenos Aires, in search of cardboard, plastic and metal which he sells.

Mr Omar, 41, said food costs had spiked so much in recent months that it had become hard to feed his family with five kids. He said an increasing number of informal workers would come to the waste dump to find any items they could sell in the struggle to survive.

"Twice as many people are coming here because there is so much crisis," he said, explaining he could make between 2,000 and 6,000 pesos (S$19-S$57) per day selling recyclable waste.

At the dump, Reuters saw men and women searching for usable clothing and even food, wading through piles of rubbish where gas given off by the decomposing waste created sudden fires.

There were many rats, wild dogs and scavenger birds.

A century ago Argentina was one of the world's most affluent countries. But in recent years it has slid from one economic crisis to another and has struggled to keep inflation in check.

Now, prices are rising at the fastest since the 1990s - with existing problems caused by money printing and vicious cycles of price hikes by businesses now compounded by global increases in the costs of fertilisers for farming and gas imports.

Inflation likely rose 6.7 per cent in September alone, analysts polled by Reuters said, ahead of official data expected to be released on Friday. That has led the central bank to hike the interest rate to 75 per cent, with the possibility of more rises.

Poverty levels were over 36 per cent in the first half of 2022 and extreme poverty rose to 8.8 per cent, some 2.6 million people.