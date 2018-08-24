Turnbull's future hangs in the balance

The fate of Australia's embattled Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is likely to be decided within hours as rivals seek enough signatures to force a vote on his leadership today.

Amid a flurry of ministerial resignations yesterday, Mr Turnbull said he would call a special meeting of the governing Liberal Party at noon today only if his main challenger - right-wing populist Mr Peter Dutton - can gather enough signatures on a petition.

As of last night, Mr Dutton appeared to be short of the 43 names needed.

Mr Turnbull has said he would not contest a leadership vote.

