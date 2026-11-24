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Turkey's Erdogan says COP31 laid groundwork for more climate talks despite lack of deal

The partly empty hall at the closing plenary during the 2026 UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, November 22, 2026. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA, Nov 23 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the COP31 climate summit held in Turkey had established a valuable foundation for future negotiations, even though countries failed to reach consensus on a final deal, known as a cover decision.

"It would have been better if agreement had also been reached on the cover decision on the final day. Nevertheless, a very valuable foundation has been established for the next round of negotiations," Erdogan said, speaking after a cabinet meeting.

The UN climate talks ended in collapse on Sunday as the European Union and others rejected a final deal put forward by COP31 presidents Turkey and Australia, saying it was too weak to advance the fight against global warming.

Erdogan said delegates at COP31 had adopted 46 decisions covering a broad range of agenda items and that the summit had helped create opportunities for investment, financing and technology cooperation alongside climate diplomacy.

Turkey had sought to use the summit to advance economic cooperation, securing deals with China, Saudi Arabia, and Canada as well as development banks, he added.

The COP process is the main vehicle through which countries coordinate their efforts to curb global warming.

Its annual meeting provides an opportunity for nations to signal they are willing to work together to find solutions and financing for the problems that rising temperatures cause. REUTERS