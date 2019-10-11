Turkey claims over 100 militants killed in north-east Syria

ISTANBUL/ANKARA • Turkish forces have killed more than 100 militants in an assault on Kurdish militia in north-east Syria, Turkey's President said yesterday, as heavy shelling and air strikes against targets in the region continued.

According to a senior Turkish security official, armed forces struck weapons and ammunition depots, gun and sniper positions, tunnels and military bases.

Jets conducted operations up to 30km into Syria, and a witness saw shells exploding outside the town of Tel Abyad.

"The operation is currently continuing with the involvement of all our units... 109 terrorists have been killed so far," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

Thousands of people have fled Ras al-Ain towards Hasaka province since the operation began.

The Turkish air strikes killed at least five civilians and three fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and wounded dozens of civilians, the SDF has said.

Meanwhile, six people, including a child, were killed by mortar fire from Syria in the Turkish border town of Akcakale, hospital and security sources said.

Nato member Turkey has said it intends to create a "safe zone" for the return of millions of refugees to Syria.

But world powers fear the operation could intensify Syria's eight-year-old conflict, and run the risk of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) prisoners escaping from camps amid the chaos.

The Turkish operation began days after a pullback by US forces from the border, and senior members of US President Donald Trump's own Republican Party condemned him for making way for the incursion. The decision has been widely criticised as an abandonment of Syrian Kurds.

Mr Erdogan sought to assuage those concerns, saying that militants from the militant group would not be allowed to rebuild a presence in the region.

Taking aim at the European Union and Arab powers Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which have voiced opposition to the operation, Mr Erdogan said those objecting to Turkey's actions were dishonest.

He threatened to permit Syrian refugees in Turkey to move to Europe if EU countries described his forces' move as an occupation.

Turkey is hosting around 3.6 million people who have fled the conflict in Syria.

"They are not honest, they just make up words," Mr Erdogan said in a combative speech, singling out Saudi Arabia and Egypt. "We, however, take action and that is the difference between us."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday condemned Turkey's incursion and cautioned about the possibility of ethnic cleansing. "Israel strongly condemns the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria and warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies," Mr Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Ankara brands the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia as terrorists because of its ties to militants who have waged an insurgency in Turkey.

But many members of US Congress as well as US officials credit the Kurds with fighting alongside American troops to defeat militants from ISIS.

"Our heroic commandos taking part in Operation Peace Spring are continuing to advance east of the Euphrates (river)," the Turkish Defence Ministry wrote on Twitter. "The designated targets were seized," it said in a later statement.

The Kurdish-led authority in northern Syria said a prison struck by Turkish shelling holds "the most dangerous criminals from more than 60 nationalities".

"These attacks on prisons holding Daesh (ISIS) terrorists will lead to a catastrophe the consequences of which the world may not be able to handle later on," it said.

The Kurdish-led SDF holds thousands of ISIS fighters and tens of thousands of their relatives in detention.

