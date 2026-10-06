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Trump's remarks on Brazil election show Lula is isolated, says Bolsonaro

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SAO PAULO, Oct 6 - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's remarks about the South American country's election underscored what he called President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's growing isolation on the world stage.

• "The world is eager for change in Brazil," Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia

• Trump said on Monday that the result of Sunday's vote, which sent right-wing Bolsonaro to an October 25 runoff against leftist incumbent Lula, was "close, but a very, very big victory. Amazing, actually"

• Bolsonaro said that, if elected president, he would seek to cut payroll taxes and reduce the overall tax burden REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.