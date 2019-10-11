Trump wants 'rights' in return for cooperation

WASHINGTON/ROCHESTER (New Hampshire) • US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the White House would cooperate with the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry only if House Democrats "give us our rights".

The White House has criticised Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not calling a vote of the full Chamber to authorise the impeachment investigation.

When asked by a reporter if he would cooperate with the Democrats' demands for testimony and documents if a House vote were held, Mr Trump said: "We would if they give us our rights."

The Democratic-led House of Representatives opened impeachment proceedings against Mr Trump on Sept 24 over a phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 in which he asked the latter to investigate Democratic presidential contender and former vice-president Joe Biden as well as his businessman son Hunter.

The saga saw yet another new twist on Wednesday with Mr Joe Biden calling for the impeachment of Mr Trump for the first time.

Mr Biden, who is key in the actions that led congressional Democrats to start impeachment proceedings, had refrained from making an outright plea for the move. He said in an opinion piece over the weekend that he would let Congress do its job on impeachment.

But during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, Mr Biden - the Democratic front runner for the party's nomination to run against Mr Trump in the November 2020 election - took the gloves off.

"With his words and his actions, President Trump has indicted himself. By obstructing justice, refusing to reply with a congressional inquiry, he's already convicted himself," he said. "In full view of the world and the American people, Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts. To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached."

The comments came a day after the White House said in a scathing eight-page letter that it would not cooperate with the inquiry into the Ukraine scandal on the grounds that it lacked merit.

White House counsel Pat Cipolline wrote on Tuesday to Mrs Pelosi and other top Democrats that the administration would refuse to cooperate with what it called an "illegitimate" and "unconstitutional" impeachment inquiry.

"The effort to impeach President Trump... is a naked political strategy that began the day he was inaugurated," said the letter.

Mr Biden on Wednesday told a crowd in New Hampshire that Mr Trump's phone call with Mr Zelensky was an effort to "smear" him in order to pick his own opponent next year. He said neither he nor his son had done anything illegal, but did not offer a detailed defence of his son's actions in Ukraine.

Mr Trump responded in real time on Twitter, using one of his nicknames for Mr Biden. "So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment - and I did nothing wrong."

Mr Joe Biden replied in kind, tweeting: "Thanks for watching. Stop stonewalling the Congress. Honour your oath. Respect the Constitution. And speaking of taxpayers, I've released 21 years of my tax returns. You?"

REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST