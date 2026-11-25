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US President Donald Trump granted pardons to Freedom and Feathers, the 4-month-old fowl selected for the annual White House ritual.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has described the presidential pardon as “extreme powers”. On Nov 24 , he used it to spare two turkeys from the imminent threat of becoming Thanksgiving dinner.

Trump granted pardons to Freedom and Feathers, the 4-month-old fowl selected for the annual White House ritual.

Raised at Deans Gap Farm in Fort Seybert, West Virginia, the birds spent the night of Nov 23 at the lavish Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington before their White House appearance.

Trump said 2027’s turkeys could stay overnight in the new White House state ballroom, where he said he would also hold the pardon ceremony.

Online voters selected Freedom to receive Trump’s formal pardon, but both birds will retire to Texas A&M University after their reprieve.

At the Nov 24 ceremony on the White House’s new South Lawn helipad, Trump gazed at Freedom and noticed his companion was missing.

“Where’s Feathers?” he asked.

The second turkey was resting in the White House, officials said. Trump quipped that he had run off into the bushes.

Moments later, he rested his hand on the bird’s fluffy white plumes.

“Freedom,” Trump said, “I just want to say, that you and Feathers, as of this moment, have a complete and total pardon.”

US President Donald Trump (centre) and first lady Melania Trump host the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning of two turkeys from West Virginia named Freedom and Feathers. PHOTO: REUTERS

The tradition dates back more than a century, when poultry farmers sent turkeys to the White House as holiday gifts, forcing presidents and first ladies to coordinate avian logistics to handle the incoming birds — many of which arrived alive.

In 1989, President George H.W. Bush formalised a reprieve for the birds, turning the annual turkey presentation into a pardon.

The rising cost of a Thanksgiving dinner could cast a shadow this year on Americans’ turkey-centred feasts.

Holiday staples are 6% more expensive this year than 2025, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. Turkey prices jumped more than 10%, according to the federation, which cited Department of Agriculture data on strong demand, including for exports, and low inventories.

Consumer prices for other Thanksgiving staples and ingredients, such as ham, milk, dinner rolls, sweet potatoes and cranberries, also increased.

Earlier on Nov 24, Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour, to Rudy Giuliani, his one-time personal attorney and New York mayor during the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center buildings.

Giuliani himself was once the beneficiary of a Trump reprieve.

Trump pardoned Giuliani in 2025 as he faced legal fallout for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. REUTERS