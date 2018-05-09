Trump signals US will pull out of Iran nuclear deal

United States President Donald Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday that the US will pull out of the international nuclear agreement with Iran, The New York Times reported, citing a person briefed on the conversation.

The source said the US is preparing to reinstate all sanctions it had waived as part of the deal, and impose extra economic penalties.

Mr Trump was slated to make the announcement yesterday (2am today Singapore time).

Officials in Iran said they are prepared "for all scenarios".

