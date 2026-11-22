US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media following a weekly Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON/BOSTON, Nov 22 - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it would be difficult for him to work with Senator Chuck Schumer if the Democrat is elected Senate majority leader.

"It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He failed badly as 'Leader' once before, one of the worst [in] history, and I have little doubt that he will fail again."

Schumer, a New York Democrat, is currently minority leader in the Senate but Democrats next year will take control of both chambers of Congress after sweeping wins in midterm elections earlier this month.

Despite the midterm wins, Schumer faces dissatisfied progressives who say a caucus increasingly shaped by younger, anti-establishment lawmakers needs new leadership.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is making a bid for the Senate leadership, although Schumer has said he has the votes to continue as leader. A closed-door, secret-ballot vote is scheduled for next month.

After the elections, Trump appointed hardline loyalist Stephen Miller to run the White House, suggesting the president will take an even more confrontational approach in his last two years in office. But Trump also has hinted he might work with Democrats on issues such as healthcare.

Speaking on CNN on Sunday, Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan, a Minnesota Democrat, said she supported expanding Medicare to cover all Americans. "If we have to call it TrumpCare in order to get it across the finish line, that's fine by me," she said.

Flanagan said she would support Van Hollen for majority leader. "What we heard from voters is that they were pushing back against the status quo," Flanagan said. REUTERS