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Trump says Oval Office to become national monument

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US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Nov 5 - US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a document to make the White House's Oval Office and Cabinet Room a national monument.

Since returning to office, Trump has transformed the historic Oval Office with gold accents and statuettes, portraits of famous Americans pulled from storage and a copy of the Declaration of Independence that hangs on the wall.

Asked whether any changes could be made if needed going forward, Trump told reporters: "No major modification without the approval of Congress."

"So if they want to say 'let's not have Oval anymore, let's make it square', what happens is they have to go back to Congress, and hopefully the Congress... will be smart enough not to let that happen." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.