Trump says meeting with Kim likely in Jan or Feb

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE • US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is likely to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month or in February, and that three sites for their second meeting are under consideration.

"We are getting along very well. We have a good relationship," Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from the G-20 summit in Argentina.

Mr Trump added that at some point, he will invite Mr Kim to the United States.

The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders' second meeting after the first, unprecedented, one in Singapore in June, Reuters reported in October, citing a senior official.

The White House said in a statement on Saturday after Mr Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that they and Mr Kim will strive "to see a nuclear-free Korean peninsula".

The statement said Mr Xi and Mr Trump "agreed that great progress has been made with respect to North Korea".

Last month, Vice-President Mike Pence said that Mr Trump would push for a concrete plan outlining Pyongyang's moves to end its weapons programmes.

Mr Pence told NBC News that the United States would not require Pyongyang to provide a complete list of nuclear weapons and locations before the second summit, but that the meeting must produce a concrete plan.

"I think it will be absolutely imperative in this next summit that we come away with a plan for identifying all of the weapons in question, identifying all the development sites, allowing for inspections of the sites and the plan for dismantling nuclear weapons," Mr Pence had said.

It was essential that the pres-sure of international sanctions be maintained on North Korea until its complete denuclearisation was achieved, he had added.

