Trump says he will run for re-election in 2020 as 'everybody wants me to'

LONDON • United States President Donald Trump has said he intends to run for re-election in 2020 because "everybody wants me to" and there are no Democratic candidates who could defeat him, Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

Asked by British journalist Piers Morgan in an interview on Friday whether he was going to run in 2020, Mr Trump was quoted by the Mail on Sunday as saying: "Well I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to."

Mr Trump added he did not see any Democrat who could beat him, saying: "I don't see anybody. I know them all and I don't see anybody."

Before leaving Britain for a summit in Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mr Trump breached British royal protocol by publicly disclosing the details of a conversation that he had with Queen Elizabeth about the complexities of Brexit.

When asked if he had discussed Brexit with the monarch when they met for tea at Windsor Castle that day, Mr Trump said: "I did. She said it's a very - and she's right - it's a very complex problem, I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be... Everyone thought it was going to be, 'Oh it's simple, we join or don't join, or let's see what happens'."

The convention-shredding US President had kept the 92-year-old monarch waiting for him to arrive for their meeting for 12 minutes, with Mr Trump later failing to bow and First Lady Melania Trump failing to curtsy in another breach of protocol.

Mr Trump also walked ahead and in front of the Queen while inspecting troops, forcing the monarch to awkwardly shuffle around him.

However, the meeting itself went smoothly, with Mr Trump saying: "It was really something special."

Mr Trump said of the Queen: "She is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful, when I say beautiful - inside and out. That is a beautiful woman."

When asked if he felt the Queen liked him, he said: "Well I don't want to speak for her, but I can tell you I liked her. So usually that helps. But I liked her a lot."

During an uproarious trip to Europe, Mr Trump has harangued members of the Nato military alliance, scolded Germany for its dependence on Russian energy, and shocked Britain by publicly criticising Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy.

Mr Trump later apologised to Mrs May for the furore, blaming it on "fake news" and promising instead to have a bilateral trade agreement with Britain after it leaves the European Union in March next year.

"Right now I say we're competitors but for the United States, and frankly the UK and other places, to get along with Russia and China and all of these other places... That's a really good thing," he said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE