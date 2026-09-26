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Trump says he spoke with Venezuela's Rodriguez about elections

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had spoken this week with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez about elections.

"I did," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I spoke about elections."

Rodriguez briefly met with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and praised him for restarting dialogue with Venezuela.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week said Trump and Rodriguez discussed restructuring Venezuela's billions of dollars in sovereign debt. Rubio also said Washington had pressed for political change.

In her speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Rodriguez said elections would be held in her country.

Rodriguez came to power after US forces captured then-President Nicolas Maduro in a January raid. REUTERS