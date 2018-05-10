Trump rules out DMZ for summit

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump yesterday ruled out the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean peninsula as a venue for his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"It will not be there," he told reporters at the start of a Cabinet meeting at the White House when asked if the planned meeting would be in the DMZ.

"We're going to announce it within three days."

Mr Trump, who scrapped a visit to the truce village of Panmunjom in the DMZ due to bad weather during a visit last year, suggested last month that it would be an excellent venue for the summit.

He has also said the two sides were considering other places, including Singapore.

South Korean media reports over the past week have said Singapore is the likely venue.

Mr Trump said: "People never thought you were going to have a situation where we're having serious and positive communications with North Korea. And we are.

"What happens? Who knows," he added. "I think we have a really good chance to make a great deal for the world."

