Trump ready to talk to Iran with no preconditions

United States President Donald Trump said he is prepared to hold talks with Iranian leaders with no preconditions, repeating an offer made previously by his administration.

Mr Trump made the comment in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press broadcast yesterday.

"Not as far as I am concerned. No preconditions," he said.

Mr Trump said the proposed discussions have "nothing to do with oil" or shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, but with preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons, even as the US maintains crippling economic sanctions.

