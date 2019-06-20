Trump mulls over new sanctions on Turkey over Russian missiles

WASHINGTON • The Trump administration is weighing three sanctions packages to punish Turkey over its purchases of the Russian S-400 missile-defence system, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The most severe package under discussion between officials at the National Security Council and the State and Treasury departments would all but cripple the already troubled Turkish economy, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations.

Any of the options would come on top of the months-old US pledge to cut off sales of the F-35 jet to Turkey if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan keeps his vow to buy the Russian system.

The idea with the most support for now is to target several companies in Turkey's key defence sector under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA, which targets entities doing business with Russia.

Such sanctions would effectively sever those companies from the US financial system, making it almost impossible for them to buy American components or sell their products in the United States.

The Turkish lira was trading 0.6 per cent weaker against the dollar as of noon in Istanbul, after falling as much as 1.5 per cent to 5.9171 on the news yesterday.

Bonds and stocks fell, with the yield on 10-year government debt jumping 38 basis points to 18 per cent. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index was poised for its first loss in four days.

The discussions reflect just how badly relations between the US and Turkey, two Nato allies, have soured in recent years, a decline that has accelerated as Mr Erdogan has dug in over his decision to buy the S-400 system.

The debate until now has centred on the US threat to end Turkey's participation in the F-35 programme. Turkey currently manufactures several key components of the F-35 for Lockheed Martin and was expected to buy dozens of the advanced fighter jets.

According to the people, the US could impose sanctions as early as next month, the soonest Turkey could start receiving components of the S-400 system.

US President Donald Trump is reluctant to make any decision before a Group of 20 meeting in Japan next week, where he is expected to meet Mr Erdogan.

So far, Turkey has been defiant over the sanctions threat because trust in Washington has broken down, according to three Turkish officials. Ankara has concluded Washington is acting more like an adversary than an ally, and Mr Erdogan has resolved to stand firm, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said.

Mr Trump is facing rising bipartisan pressure from Congress, which has been a driving force behind the effort to get Turkey to forgo the S-400 and go with the US-made Patriot missile defence system instead. Congressional leaders argue that CAATSA sanctions are mandatory and there is no way for Turkey to avoid them if it proceeds with the S-400 purchase.

BLOOMBERG