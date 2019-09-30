Trump mounts defence over impeachment probe

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump has mounted a defence to the Democrats' impeachment investigation, saying the opposition party is trying to oust him because he is fighting for the voters who elected him, and that the future of the country is at stake.

His approach signals a new effort to rally his political base to counter the growing threat to his presidency.

He argued that the Democrats are undertaking "the single greatest scam in the history of American politics" and portrayed the investigation as part of a campaign by the opposition party to take away everything - from guns to healthcare.

"It's all very simple, they're trying to stop me because I'm fighting for you - and I'll never let that happen," he said in a video he tweeted to his 65 million Twitter followers last Saturday, in which he appears outside the White House.

Mr Trump is seeking to rally his most ardent supporters after a week of damaging headlines, including revelations that he asked Ukraine's leader to investigate top Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a July phone call.

Mr Trump also continued to defend his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as having been appropriate.

He said the fact that Mr Zelensky - speaking to reporters during a meeting with Mr Trump last week at the United Nations - said he did not feel pressure to investigate Mr Biden "should by and of itself bring an end to the new and most recent Witch Hunt". Mr Trump's phone call to Mr Zelensky was summarised in a partial transcript released last Wednesday.

Democrats have said the mere fact that Mr Trump suggested investigating a top political rival to a foreign leader raised grave concerns, as did the US President's request for Mr Zelensky to look into Ukraine's role in the 2016 US election.

Mr Trump has responded to those claims with scorn, calling members of the opposition party "savages" in a tweet early last Saturday, and subsequently calling for the resignation of Mr Adam Schiff, the California Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who will be heading the impeachment inquiry.

A poll released last Thursday by NPR News and Marist found that while Americans favoured impeaching Mr Trump by a narrow 49 per cent to 46 per cent margin, 93 per cent of Republican Party voters opposed the effort.

Mr Trump's campaign advisers have argued that the effort will ultimately backfire on Democrats. His son, Mr Eric Trump, tweeted that the campaign had raised US$8.5 million (S$11.7 million) in small-dollar donations following the Democrats' announcement of the impeachment inquiry.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale said the campaign and the Republican National Committee were planning a joint ad purchase of US$10 million with a commercial arguing that Democrats are trying to use the impeachment probe "to steal the election".

"Democrats want to deny Americans the opportunity to vote to re-elect President Trump and people need to know the facts," said Mr Parscale.

The White House has not formalised a new operation to handle the impeachment inquiry. Mr Jay Sekulow, the President's outside attorney, said his team will continue to respond as they had in prior cases. "There is no war room being established," said Mr Sekulow.

BLOOMBERG