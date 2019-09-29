Trump may delist Chinese firms: Sources

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter have said, in what would be a radical escalation of US-China trade tensions.

The move would be part of a broader effort to limit US investment in Chinese companies, two of the sources said on Friday.

One said it was motivated by the Trump administration's growing security concerns about the companies' activities.

Major US stock indexes slipped on the news, which came days before China celebrates the 70th anniversary of the birth of the People's Republic on Oct 1, when the world's No. 2 economy will shut down for a week of festivities.

It was not immediately clear how any delisting would work.

In June, US lawmakers from both parties introduced a Bill to force Chinese companies listed on American stock exchanges to submit to regulatory oversight, including providing access to audits, or face delisting.

The Chinese authorities have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

"Beijing should no longer be allowed to shield US-listed Chinese companies from complying with American laws and regulations for financial transparency and accountability," Republican Senator Marco Rubio said at the time.

One of the sources briefed on the matter said the idea of delisting was the latest salvo in this longstanding dispute.

"This is a very high priority for the administration. Chinese companies not complying with the PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) process poses risks to US investors," the source said.

Any plan is subject to approval by Mr Trump, who has given the green light for the discussion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person close to the deliberations.

Officials are also examining how the US could put limits on Chinese companies included in stock indexes managed by US firms, the news agency cited three sources as saying.

No decision or action is imminent, two sources familiar with the discussion told Reuters.

As of February, 156 Chinese companies were listed on the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange, according to US government data, including at least 11 state-owned firms.

REUTERS