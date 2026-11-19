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Nov 18 - President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to keep in place the government's decision to strip humanitarian deportation protections from hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants in the US, marking the third time it has come to the nation's top judicial body in the legal fight.

The Justice Department filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to again put on hold a federal judge's ruling that officials lacked the authority to end the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, granted to the migrants under former President Joe Biden, while a legal challenge to the policy proceeds.

San Francisco-based US District Judge Edward Chen's ruling is due to take effect on Friday unless a federal appeals court or the Supreme Court moves to suspend it further. The Supreme Court previously paused Chen's ruling in October 2025.

"Absent judicial intervention between now and November 20, the Department of Homeland Security will have to resurrect TPS status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans after a 19-month hiatus," the Justice Department said in its filing.

Reviving TPS would scuttle the deportation of hundreds of people with final orders of removal and require the government to immediately release around 1,800 Venezuelans who are currently detained, the Justice Department said.

The plaintiffs who challenged the administration's actions, including TPS holders and an advocacy group, said that since the previous Supreme Court intervention in the case, Venezuelan TPS holders have been detained, separated from children who are American citizens, deported to Venezuela, and even sent to so-called "third countries" where they have no ties.

The Supreme Court in June backed the administration's separate actions ending TPS for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians, giving a boost to the Republican president's hardline approach toward immigration.

TPS DESIGNATION

TPS is a designation that lets migrants from countries stricken by war, natural disaster or other catastrophes live and work in the United States while it is unsafe for them to return to their home countries.

The US State Department currently warns people to reconsider travel to Venezuela due to the risk of crime, kidnapping and poor health infrastructure, among other issues.

The US government under Biden, a Democrat, designated Venezuela for TPS in 2021 and 2023. Just days before Trump returned to office, Biden's administration announced an extension of the 2023 designation to October 2026. The Biden administration had cited political repression, economic collapse and health crises among the justifications for the action.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a Trump appointee, rescinded the extension and moved to end the TPS designations. The Trump administration has said such protections were always meant to be temporary.

Chen ruled last year that Noem violated a federal law that governs the actions of federal agencies.

That ruling — later upheld by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals — was paused by the Supreme Court at the administration's behest in October 2025. That pause expired this month. The Supreme Court also previously lifted a temporary order that Chen had issued at an earlier stage of the case.

The Supreme Court has since ordered the 9th Circuit to apply its ruling involving Haitian and Syrian TPS holders to the dispute over the Venezuelan migrants.

Meanwhile, the 9th Circuit's ruling upholding Chen's decision is set to take effect on Friday.

The 9th Circuit has "forced the government to return to this court for a third time and rehash nearly identical arguments without even a hint of justification," the Justice Department said in its new filing. REUTERS