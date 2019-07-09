Trump, Macron speak by phone over Iran

WASHINGTON(XINHUA) - United States (US) President Donald Trump spoke over the phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday (July 8) over Iran, said the White House in a statement.

Trump and Macron discussed "ongoing efforts to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon" and Iran's "destabilising behaviour" in the Middle East, according to the statement.

It was the second time that the two leaders talked by phone about the Iranian issues in the past week.

Earlier on Monday, Tehran announced that it has raised the concentration of enriched uranium to 4.5 per cent, crossing the limit of 3.67 per cent set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday warned that Iran's move to raise its uranium enrichment concentration would result in "further isolation and sanctions".

A year after the US unilateral exit from the nuclear deal, Iran withdrew from part of the nuclear deal on May 8 and threatened more actions in case its interests under the pact cannot be guaranteed.