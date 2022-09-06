Trump-inspired game's success galvanises Africa's developers

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - By the time Mr Evans Kiragu arrived in South Africa for a four-month training camp for promising games developers, the Kenyan had already created more than 80 mobile titles.

But what happened next was beyond his wildest ambition: a game that shot to No. 1 in the US download charts.

The President, loosely based on a fictionalised Donald Trump, was inspired by the former US leader's ever-present role in public discourse, Mr Kiragu said in an interview.

"We decided to zone in on the humour. It is about being a powerful president but making very silly, hilarious decisions as you go," he said. "It worked like magic."

Mr Kiragu and his team at Nairobi-based Mekan Games designed the game at the 2021 training course in Cape Town, which was co-hosted by South African publishing startup Carry1st and CrazyLabs - a global leader with more than 4 billion downloads.

It topped the US charts for a few days in July this year, and will make Mekan about US$1 million (S$1.4 million), enough to keep it afloat for three years.

Mekan's success was born out of an African gaming industry that is accounting for a small yet significant amount of investment amid the continent's startup boom, which has been triggered by a youthful population and greater Internet connectivity through smartphones.

There are about 200 million gamers on the continent generating more than US$1 billion in revenue, according to Mr Cordel Robbin-Coker, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Carry1st. That's triple the numbers from 2015, and the growth is only expected to accelerate.

"It is really tough to make a commercially successful game, and it is amazing that in our first cohort we had a team from Kenya that had one," he said. "The US is the biggest, most competitive market."

Carry1st raised US$20 million earlier this year from US private equity firm Andressen Horowitz, Alphabet's Google, Avenir Growth Capital and superstar rapper Nas to grow its content portfolio and user base.

The startup has since doubled its team and increased annual revenue fivefold, Mr Robbin-Coker said, and is looking to raise more funds.

The success of The President "shows what kind of latent talent is here but isn't being tapped", he said.

As for the continent's gamers, the prevalence of mobile phones helped expand the appeal to lower-income earners and to women, he said.