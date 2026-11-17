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US President Donald Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 9, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 - President Donald Trump's approval rating held near the lowest level of his presidency, while the leader of the Democrats in the US Senate also showed signs he was losing popularity within his party on the eve of a leadership challenge, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday.

The four-day poll showed 32% of Americans approve of Trump's performance in the White House, a rate that has held steady in four straight Reuters/Ipsos polls since mid-October when the president's rating was 31%, a career low.

Trump's popularity has tumbled this year as the US war with Iran has hit Americans' personal finances by pushing fuel prices sharply higher, an economic conflagration that cost Trump's Republican Party control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections. Just 31% of Americans support the war in Iran, the Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

SOUR ON SCHUMER

The poll showed Democratic respondents divided about the party's leadership in Congress, with more viewing Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer unfavorably than viewing him favorably. The party's House leader, Hakeem Jeffries, was viewed more favorably than unfavorably within his party.

Some 34% of self-identified Democrats in the poll said they have a favorable view of Schumer, who is facing a leadership challenge from fellow Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. Some 43% of Democrats in the poll said they had an unfavorable view of Schumer, while 22% said they had never heard of him.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in February, 38% of Democrats said they looked on Schumer favorably and 37% viewed him unfavorably.

Van Hollen has been more forceful in criticizing Israel's war in Gaza, arguing that blocks on some weapons sales to Israel might be needed. Schumer has also criticized Israel's attacks on Gaza but has voted against limits on weapons sales to the US ally.

Israel's war in Gaza, which has leveled vast swaths of the occupied territory following deadly attacks in 2023 by Palestinian militants on Israeli civilians, has sharply divided Democrats, eroding the longstanding support for Israel within the party.

Democratic lawmakers will take control of the US Senate and House of Representatives in January.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also found that Jeffries was better liked than Schumer, with 40% of Democrats looking on him favorably and 29% unfavorably, with 29% saying they don't know the name.

Republicans are more united around their leadership, with 75% saying they like Trump and 77% saying the same of Vice President JD Vance.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted online, surveyed 1,521 US adults nationwide and had a margin of error of about 3 percentage points. REUTERS