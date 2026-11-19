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First Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli speaks as U.S. and Canadian law enforcement officials announce federal charges and arrests of alleged members of a transnational organized crime group, at FBI offices in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 7, 2026. REUTERS/David Swanson

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 - The top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles will take over a piece of the foundering Justice Department investigation into past probes involving President Donald Trump, a Justice Department official and a second source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The move appears to be an attempt by Trump's Justice Department to continue one aspect of a stalled probe examining whether Trump was the victim of a sweeping conspiracy by law enforcement and intelligence officials under Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Bill Essayli, a Trump ally, will help lead the investigation as a special assistant US attorney. He will also retain his role overseeing the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, according to one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Essayli will examine the FBI's 2022 raid of Trump's Florida resort and the ensuing criminal case that accused the president of unlawfully retaining classified documents.

Joseph diGenova, who previously led the probe, said Essayli should have more time to pursue the investigation now that the November 3 midterm elections are over.

"There’s always been evidence. The question is how much time were they going to give people to do it right and not rush it," said diGenova, who resigned in September after clashing with Justice Department leadership.

Justice Department officials have previously denied rushing cases ahead of the midterms, which delivered control of Congress to opposition Democrats.

Essayli has been an enthusiastic proponent of Trump's priorities, championing the Justice Department's unsuccessful attempt to force California to set aside mail ballots from people the Trump administration alleged were likely not US citizens.

Essayli has faced legal challenges in his role overseeing the federal prosecutor's office in Los Angeles. A judge last month found he has been unlawfully serving as the "de facto" head of the office without confirmation from the US Senate or approval from the federal judges in his district.

A spokesperson for Essayli did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Progress in the Florida investigation, which has been described by both proponents and detractors as the "grand conspiracy" probe, has slowed in recent weeks following the departures of senior prosecutors who had been overseeing it, including diGenova.

It has examined a range of issues, including the US intelligence community's conclusion that Russia sought to boost Trump's first presidential campaign in 2016 and the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort for classified documents.

No criminal charges have been brought accusing government officials of an anti-Trump conspiracy and officials involved have denied any wrongdoing.

DiGenova told Reuters on Thursday that narrowing the investigation to focus on the classified documents case makes sense given that a criminal case about prior issues may be barred by the statute of limitations. He said the approach was "consistent with what we had planned and we were doing."

Trump and his allies have long claimed that the FBI search violated Trump's rights. The search, which was approved by a federal judge, led to criminal charges against Trump for unlawfully retaining classified documents after his first term ended in 2021 and obstructing government efforts to retrieve the material.

Another judge dismissed the case in 2024 after concluding the special prosecutor overseeing it was unlawfully appointed. REUTERS