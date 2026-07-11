Trump administration subpoenas New York Times journalists over Air Force One story, newspaper says

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U.S. President Donald Trump deboards the new Air Force One, a plane gifted by Qatar, upon arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Belle Fourche-Cheyenne Valleys, South Dakota, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

WASHINGTON, July 11 - The New York Times said on Saturday that the U.S. Department of Justice had ordered several of its journalists to testify before a federal grand jury after they reported on security concerns involving President Donald Trump's new Qatari-donated Air Force One.

The media organization said subpoenas were issued on Friday, asking that the journalists appear before a grand jury on Wednesday to testify "in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law."

The subpoenas were issued by Jay Clayton, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, and in some cases delivered to reporters' homes by federal agents, the news outlet reported.

It described the move as "an extraordinary escalation in President Trump's efforts to threaten and intimidate independent news organizations."

In a statement to Reuters, a Department of Justice spokesperson did not confirm or deny the subpoenas but said the administration was not targeting reporters but was concerned about people leaking classified information. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said on Wednesday that he would use an older Air Force One "for old time's sake" to fly from Ankara to the Royal Air Force base at Mildenhall in Britain while the new plane stopped at the same base so U.S. service members stationed there could tour the aircraft.

Video late on Wednesday showed Trump boarding the new Air Force One gifted by Qatar at the British base as it prepared to fly to the U.S. REUTERS