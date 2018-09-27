Trump accuses China of interfering in polls

US President Donald Trump yesterday accused China of working against his Republican Party in the November mid-term polls, saying Beijing wanted to see him suffer an electoral blow because of his hard line on trade."They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade," he said as he chaired a United Nations Security Council meeting for the first time.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi rejected the allegation of election interference.

Mr Trump also accused Iran of stepping up its aggression after signing a nuclear accord in 2015, saying it took advantage of a lifting of sanctions to fund a missile programme. He urged world powers to work with the US to ensure Iran "never acquires a nuclear bomb".

