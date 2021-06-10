Trudeau vows to do more to fight far-right groups

ONTARIO • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to take more action to dismantle far-right groups after a hate-motivated attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in the city of London, Ontario.

"This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities," he said on Tuesday in the House of Commons after a moment of silence.

The family, killed on Sunday when a pickup truck jumped the kerb and ran them over, were deliberately targeted because of their religion, the Canadian police said.

Mr Trudeau, who attended a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque for the victims, said: "We'll continue to fight hate online and offline... (including) taking more action to dismantle far-right hate groups, like we did with the Proud Boys by adding them to Canada's terror listing."

The police in London arrested Nathaniel Veltman, 20, in a carpark about 500m from the London Muslim Mosque. He was wearing a body-armour type of vest.

Veltman, who is white, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The authorities are reviewing the possibility of terrorism charges.

The attack was the worst against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

London Mayor Ed Holder said it was the worst mass murder in his city's history.

In September last year, Mohammed Aslam Zafis, a Muslim man, was stabbed to death outside a Toronto mosque.

The police charged a 34-year-old man with murder.

