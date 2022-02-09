Trudeau slams anti-vax protests by truckers

OTTAWA • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a hard line against trucker protests that have paralysed Canada's capital city Ottawa and halted commercial traffic to the US at the busiest border crossing between the countries.

The Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, Michigan, was shut in both directions late on Monday, according to a Canadian government website and the Michigan transportation department. It is the most important land crossing for goods between Canada and its largest trading partner and a crucial artery for auto parts suppliers and manufacturers.

About 1.4 million trucks entered the US via Detroit last year, almost all of them using the bridge, according to data from the US Department of Transportation and an association of bridge and tunnel operators.

The protesters oppose Canada's vaccination requirements for truck drivers crossing the border. Demonstrators on tractors and trucks blocked access to another major US-Canada bridge about 104km north-east of Detroit on Sunday.

Mr Trudeau, speaking earlier on the floor of the legislature for the first time since the crisis began, warned that demonstrators - who oppose Canada's vaccine mandates - were hobbling the economy and trying to undermine democracy. He also dismissed comments that the protests are emblematic of a country divided over the pandemic.

"This is a story of a country that got through this pandemic by being united, and a few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are," he said, referring to images from the initial days of the protest two weekends ago showing signs and flags adorned with Nazi symbols.

"This pandemic has sucked for all Canadians," he said. "Everyone's tired of Covid, but these protests are not the way to get through it."

Facebook parent Meta Platforms said on Monday it had removed dozens of groups, pages and accounts that latched onto the truck convoy protest in Canada but were run by spammers and scammers, including in Vietnam. The protest has also been promoted online by right-wing communities in various countries.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS