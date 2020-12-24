Trudeau rejects Chinese firm's Arctic mine deal

ONTARIO • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has rejected a plan by China's Shandong Gold Mining to acquire a gold miner that operates in the Canadian Arctic, potentially inflaming a diplomatic feud.

TMAC Resources owns the Hope Bay gold mine in the northern territory of Nunavut, an operation that includes a port and air strips.

Shandong, an acquisitive state-backed metal producer, agreed to buy the Toronto-based firm for about US$150 million (S$200 million) in May.

In October, TMAC received notice the government had ordered a national security review.

The Canadian miner said on Monday that an order had been issued under the Investment Canada Act for Shandong not to proceed with the takeover.

Shandong confirmed the rejection on Tuesday, citing a decision made for the "purpose of safeguarding national security".

Officials in Mr Trudeau's office declined to comment on the move, which comes amid frayed ties between Canada and China over the 2018 arrest of a top Huawei Technologies executive on a United States extradition request.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian yesterday said Canada "should provide an open and non-discriminatory business environment for all companies operating in Canada, including the Chinese ones".

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa sees any politicisation of economic cooperation as wrong, a spokesman said, calling on the Canadian government to foster a fair market for all foreign investors.

Canadian industry ministry spokesman Sophy Lambert-Racine said she was restricted in explaining why the Shandong deal was rejected, citing confidentiality provisions of the Investment Act.

"Canada remains open to investments that create jobs, growth, access to global trade and value chains, and long-term prosperity for Canadians, while protecting national security interests."

TMAC plunged as much as 19 per cent, the most intraday since March, in Toronto.

Security observers have said a sale could be a threat to Canada because it would give China greater access to the North-west Passage and is close to Canadian early warning radar facilities in the Arctic.

The Trudeau government's rejection of the deal might not be the end of the story, said Professor Stephanie Carvin at Carleton University in Ottawa, a former government intelligence analyst.

She said: "The issue when dealing with state-owned and state-championed enterprises is that when you say no to them, China finds other ways to circumvent the rule of law."

The decision - and Beijing's reaction to it - will be watched closely by other Arctic nations, Prof Carvin said, noting that Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne had meetings with his Nordic counterparts recently.

"Canada is not the only country struggling to deal with China in the north. Denmark is particularly concerned," she said, citing Beijing's infrastructure investments in Greenland.

Canada-China relations soured sharply two years ago, when the police detained Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

She has been confined there since then, fighting extradition.

In the days after her arrest, China jailed two Canadians on espionage charges and halted billions of dollars in agricultural imports.

Even before the Huawei case flared, China was warning of an investment chill in Canada after Mr Trudeau's government rejected a takeover of Toronto-based construction giant Aecon Group, citing national security concerns.

BLOOMBERG