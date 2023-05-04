Trouble remembering passwords? Google has the answer – with passkeys

Good news for you if you are one of those who dislike passwords: Google has introduced passkeys.

The search engine giant is calling it “the easiest and most secure way to sign in to apps and websites”.

Google said it is a major step towards a “passwordless future”.

What are passkeys?

They are a new way to sign in that is both easier to use and more secure than passwords.

This means you would not have to rely on the name of your pet, a birthday or your mother’s maiden name.

A passkey would let you sign in to an app and website the same way you unlock your device: by means of a fingerprint, face scan or screen lock PIN.

The added advantage of a passkey is that it is resistant to online attacks like phishing.

Google has designed its passkeys to work with a variety of devices, according to a report by AP.

This means you can use them on devices such as iPhones, Windows computers and Android phones.

Why passkeys?

Beyond the hassle of remembering them, passwords are often easy to steal or defeat, and they are frequently compromised in security breaches.

This is exactly why you are often required to create one with a mixture of letters, numbers and even symbols.