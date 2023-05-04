Trouble remembering passwords? Google has the answer – with passkeys

Good news for you if you are one of those who dislike passwords: Google has introduced passkeys.
The search engine giant is calling it “the easiest and most secure way to sign in to apps and websites”.
Google said it is a major step towards a “passwordless future”.
What are passkeys?
They are a new way to sign in that is both easier to use and more secure than passwords.
This means you would not have to rely on the name of your pet, a birthday or your mother’s maiden name.
A passkey would let you sign in to an app and website the same way you unlock your device: by means of a fingerprint, face scan or screen lock PIN.
The added advantage of a passkey is that it is resistant to online attacks like phishing.
Google has designed its passkeys to work with a variety of devices, according to a report by AP.
This means you can use them on devices such as iPhones, Windows computers and Android phones.
Why passkeys?
Beyond the hassle of remembering them, passwords are often easy to steal or defeat, and they are frequently compromised in security breaches.
This is exactly why you are often required to create one with a mixture of letters, numbers and even symbols.
The problem with that is the more complex they become, the harder it is for you to remember them. In other words, security and ease of use are on opposing ends of the equation.
The other advantage of a passkey is that it would be specific to a particular website.
This means a scammer would not be able to steal a passkey from Tinder and use it to empty your bank account.
How to start using them?
You would first have to enable them for your Google account.
Open the browser on your trusted device and sign in to your Google account.
Go to the page g.co/passkeys and click the option to “Start using passkeys”, following which the passkey feature would be activated.
If you use an Apple device, you would first need to set up the Keychain app if you do not already use it. This app securely stores passwords and will do the same with passkeys.
Next, create the actual passkeys that will connect your trusted device.
If you use an Android phone, you would automatically be ready to use passkeys, though you would still need to enable the function first.
On the same Google account page, you need to look for the “Create passkey” button and press it.
It will let you create a passkey either on the current or another device. The system will notify you if that passkey already exists.
If you are on a PC that does not allow you to create a passkey, it will open a QR code, which you can scan with the camera on your iPhone or Android device.
You might have to move the phone close to the code until the message “Set up passkey” appears on the image, and tap it.
Success
Once everything is set up properly, you can sign in to Google by just entering your e-mail address.
Your phone or device will ask for your fingerprint, face scan or a PIN.
Your password would still exist, of course.
But if passkeys take off, you would not need it very much. And some day, maybe never.