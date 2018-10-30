'Tropical Trump' wins Brazil election

Former army captain Jair Bolsonaro scored a resounding victory in Brazil's presidential election after tapping into voters' deep anger with corruption, crime and economic malaise.
Far-right firebrand former army captain Jair Bolsonaro scored a resounding victory in Brazil's presidential election after tapping into voters' deep anger with corruption, crime and economic malaise.

He took 55.13 per cent of the vote, compared with 44.87 per cent for his leftist opponent Fernando Haddad, 55. Mr Bolsonaro, 63, has been dubbed "Tropical Trump" by some due to his admiration for the US President. His win alarmed critics mainly because of his vows to sweep away leftist political opponents. He will take office on Jan 1.

