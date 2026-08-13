Tropical Storm Cristobal expected to dissipate this week, NHC says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Aug 12 - Tropical Storm Cristobal that formed over the central subtropical Atlantic is expected to dissipate by Thursday night or Friday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

In its latest advisory, the NHC also noted that "the satellite presentation of Cristobal has continued to degrade today."

Cristobal was about 880 miles (1420 km) west of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h).

The tropical storm is expected to turn northeastward and gradually slow down into Thursday as it moves along the southwestern periphery of the northern Atlantic ridge, weakening steadily and dissipating later this week, the NHC said. REUTERS