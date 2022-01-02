Tribute for Archbishop Tutu as S. Africa bids farewell at state funeral

CAPE TOWN • President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu as "our moral compass and national conscience" as South Africa bade farewell at a state funeral yesterday to a hero of the struggle against apartheid.

"Our departed father was a crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace, not just in South Africa, the country of his birth, but around the world," Mr Ramaphosa said, delivering the main eulogy at the service in St George's Cathedral, Cape Town, where for years Mr Tutu preached against racial injustice.

The President then handed over the national flag to Mr Tutu's widow Nomalizo Leah, known as "Mama Leah".

Mr Tutu, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule, died last Sunday aged 90.

His widow sat in a wheelchair in the front row of the congregation, draped in a purple scarf, the colour of her husband's clerical robes. Mr Ramaphosa wore a matching necktie.

The number of congregants was restricted in line with Covid-19 measures.

Hundreds of well-wishers queued on Thursday and Friday to pay their last respects as his body lay in state at the cathedral.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who leads the global Anglican Communion, said in a recorded message: "People have said 'when we were in the dark, he brought light' and that... has lit up countries globally that are struggling with fear, conflicts, persecution, oppression."

Mr Tutu's body will be cremated in a private ceremony after the Requiem Mass and will then be interred behind the pulpit.

