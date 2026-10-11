Traumatised Panamanians begin recovery from 7.7-magnitude earthquake

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After the initial 7.7-magnitude quake around midday on Oct 9, more than 100 aftershocks have been recorded, some as strong as magnitude 6.0.

CHITRE, Panama – Residents near the epicentre of a major earthquake in southern Panama began cleaning up on Oct 10 , traumatised by the previous day’s strong shaking that left widespread damage but so far no reported deaths.

“This is something we’ve never seen before. We weren’t prepared for this kind of event,” said Aldulfo Quintero as he cleared debris from a store in Chitre, about 250km south-west of Panama City.

The 41-year-old told AFP he has a “great fear” that a new earthquake could strike any moment.

After the initial 7.7-magnitude quake around midday on Oct 9 , more than 100 aftershocks have been recorded, some as strong as magnitude 6.0.

Like many others in Chitre, the capital of hard-hit Herrera province, 28-year-old Yakshuri Castillo chose to sleep outdoors due to fears of another quake.

She told AFP she “went into shock” when the first quake struck.

In Macaracas, also located in Herrera province, 68-year-old retiree Javier Jimenez said he had to sleep at the town’s school.

“We can’t live like this,” he said, his home’s entrance covered with broken tiles from his roof.

“Everyone is afraid because the earthquakes are constant, we don’t dare to return,” he added.

Dozens of homes were damaged in the city, whose 66,000 residents were still without electricity on Oct 10 .

The epicentre of the initial quake was registered by the US Geological Survey (USGS) about 60km away, near the border of Herrera, Los Santos, and Veraguas provinces.

Earthquakes are rare in Panama and usually occur in western Chiriqui province, bordering Costa Rica.

State of emergency

Strong shaking in Panama City, more than 200km from the epicentre, sent panicked people pouring into the streets from the capital’s numerous high-rise buildings.

While no deaths have been reported from the quake, about 30 people have been treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are still assessing the damage in remote areas. Several communities have been cut off due to roadways damaged by the quake.

“The disaster we are facing is massive,” Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said upon arriving in one of the affected areas.

His government declared a state of emergency on Oct 10 , a move that will speed up procedures to manage “up to US$100 million (S$128 million)” in humanitarian aid, according to Presidency Minister Juan Carlos Orillac.

The United States, which counts Panama among the members of President Donald Trump’s new “Shield of the Americas” initiative, has pledged rapid support.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X on Oct 9 that he was “closely monitoring” the situation, with his office “rapidly mobilising resources and personnel to assist”.

The top US military commander in the region, Francis Donovan, has “directed immediate support to help the people of Panama, including on-the-ground support from rotary-wing aircraft...and the airlift of key personnel and supplies into the country,” US Southern Command said in a statement on Oct 10 .

The Panamanian quake is at least the fourth quake in 2026 in Latin America surpassing 7.0 in magnitude, after devastating back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela’s Guaira in June and a powerful earthquake in western Colombia in August. AFP