Bees and butterflies are praised for their pollination prowess. But millions of years before they ever flirted with a flower, beetles were one of the world's pre-eminent pollinators.

Among the plethora of prehistoric plants they helped fertilise were cycads, which look like a mix between palms and ferns, though they are more closely related to pines. They have thick trunks and pineapple-shaped cones, and they are crowned with feather-like leaves.