Trade war could lead to global recession: Wang Yi

UNITED NATIONS • The Chinese government's top diplomat has said that tariffs and trade disputes could plunge the world into recession and Beijing was committed to resolving them in a "calm, rational and cooperative manner".

In a blunt speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly on Friday, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: "Erecting walls will not resolve global challenges, and blaming others for one's own problems does not work. The lessons of the Great Depression should not be forgotten."

Taking a clear swipe at United States President Donald Trump, who started a damaging trade war with China nearly 15 months ago, Mr Wang added, without naming the US leader: "Tariffs and provocation of trade disputes, which upset global industrial and supply chains, serve to undermine the multilateral trade regime and global economic and trade order.

"They may even plunge the world into recession."

Representing China on the international stage at the UN, Mr Wang vowed firmness.

"Let me make it very clear: China is a country with a 5,000-year civilisation, 1.4 billion hardworking and courageous people, and a vast land of 9.6 million sq km. China will not ever be (cowed) by threats, or subdued by pressure," he said.

In successive rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, the US and China have levied punitive duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other's goods, roiling financial markets and threatening global growth.

A new round of high-level talks between the world's two largest economies is expected in Washington in the first half of next month.

Mr Wang's remarks, unusually pointed for a Chinese diplomat, coincided with word that the Trump administration is considering radical new financial pressure tactics on Beijing, including the possibility of delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

US and Chinese rhetoric on trade last week had seesawed between harsher and more conciliatory, with Mr Trump issuing a sharp rebuke of China's trade practices and state-led development model in his speech before the General Assembly last Tuesday, adding that he would not accept a "bad deal".

On the same day, Mr Wang warned the US not to interfere with China's sovereignty.

But last Thursday, he said China was willing to consider increased purchases of farm products and predicted that talks would lead to a resolution if both sides took more steps to improve goodwill.

Mr Trump said last Wednesday a trade deal with China could come sooner than people think, and praised the Chinese purchases.

At the UN, Mr Wang also took aim at Mr Trump's policy on North Korea, in which groundbreaking talks between Pyongyang and Washington have stalled, largely over the US refusal to ease punishing sanctions.

Mr Wang said that it was necessary for the UN to consider invoking the rollback terms of North Korea-related sanction resolutions "in the light of new developments" in the Korean peninsula "to bolster the political settlement of the peninsula issue".

He said the realistic and viable way forward was to promote parallel progress in denuclearisation and the establishment of a peace mechanism to gradually build trust through phased and synchronised actions.

Mr Wang criticised the US withdrawal this year from a treaty governing intermediate-range nuclear missiles, and said China was against the deployment of such missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.

He said China would continue to take an active role in the international arms control process and added that it has initiated domestic legal procedures to join the Arms Trade Treaty.

