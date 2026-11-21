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TUPANCIRETA, Brazil, Nov 21 - Tupancireta, a town in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, was reeling on Saturday after a storm killed at least three people and damaged thousands of buildings.

Rain and wind gusts of 114 kilometers per hour (71 miles per hour) hit the town early on Friday, according to Brazil's National Meteorological Institute (Inmet). The state Civil Defense force said a supercell, a rare type of thunderstorm sustained by a long-lived rotating updraft, caused the extreme weather.

"Something was spinning around, from what I could see," said shop owner Marilia Amaral Ferreira. "After I went outside, I could see everything. Everything was broken, everything devastated. It was horrible, people were just begging for help."

THOUSANDS OF HOMES LOSE ROOFS

Drone footage showed widespread devastation throughout the town, with bent and buckled beams and tiles torn from a church.

At least 5,000 homes were damaged in the storm according to the Civil Defense, while the state's vice governor, Gabriel Souza, said a fourth death was being investigated.

Felipe Rodrigues Lima, 35, his partner and two stepchildren lost their house during the storm.

"It’s so sad," he said. "You have things, and then you end up having to start everything from scratch. It’s really tough, you know?"

In the early hours of Saturday morning, firefighters worked to bring food and water to animals left stuck at the municipal shelter since the storm hit.

"This is an atypical mission compared to what we usually do," said fireman Luciano Corje. "We came here to rescue lives but ... they aren’t human lives — they’re four-legged ones." REUTERS