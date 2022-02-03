Too early to declare victory in Covid-19 fight: WHO

NEW YORK • World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that it is too early for countries to declare victory in the fight against Covid-19 or give up attempts to halt transmission, amid moves by some nations to loosen curbs in the face of public discontent.

"This virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eyes," Dr Tedros warned in comments on Tuesday that came as Denmark became the first European Union country to lift all of its domestic Covid-19 curbs.

The Danish decision was made despite record numbers of cases of the Omicron variant, and countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, Britain, Israel and France are weighing similar moves.

"We're concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines and because of Omicron's high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary," Dr Tedros said. "Nothing could be further from the truth," he added, stressing that "more Covid-19 transmission means more deaths".

Amid calls from some experts for a similar easing of restrictions in Singapore over the next few weeks, Associate Professor Natasha Howard of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health told The Straits Times that the position articulated by Dr Tedros was the right one. "It is premature to declare global victory, particularly as global inequities in vaccine distribution mean the potential for development of future variants of concern remains significant," Dr Howard said.

She also confirmed the merits of the decision to keep Covid-19 mitigation measures in place. "It signals that the Government is aware that the pandemic is not yet over and that it is choosing a conservative and pragmatically evidence-informed approach rather than the politically expedient approaches we are seeing adopted in some countries," she said.

In a reminder of the stakes involved, general practitioner clinics that remained open over the Chinese New Year holiday in Singapore are understood to have witnessed a surge in the number of walk-in patients, some of them with acute respiratory infections.

There were 3,101 cases in Singapore yesterday - around half of the 6,120 recorded on Tuesday - but it was not clear if these reflected moderated testing over the Chinese New Year period.

On Tuesday, Dr Tedros pointed out that since Omicron was first spotted in southern Africa 10 weeks ago, nearly 90 million Covid-19 cases have been reported - more than in all of 2020. And while the new Covid-19 variant is known to be milder, he stressed that "we are now starting to see a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world".

In the past week, more than 22 million Covid-19 cases and over 60,000 deaths were reported around the globe. "Now is not the time to lift everything all at once," warned Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, who leads the WHO pandemic response, pointing to the "sharp increase in deaths" and low levels of vaccination in many countries.

Dr Tedros stressed the need to continue tracking emerging variants, including the Omicron sub-lineage BA2. "This virus will continue to evolve, which is why we call on countries to continue testing, surveillance and sequencing," he said. "We can't fight this virus if we don't know what it's doing."

The "stealth" BA2 sub-variant has been detected in 57 countries, the WHO said on Tuesday. There has been a clear rise in cases involving BA2, which counts several different mutations from the original Omicron variant.

