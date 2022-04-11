The Straits Times says

Time to act on climate change solutions

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There is more than one silver lining in the latest report by the United Nations' top climate science body. The good news is that the global community has the tools to apply the brakes to climate change - although much continues to depend on the level of ambition of people, governments and businesses to move forward. At over 3,000 pages, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report focuses on solutions, looking at some in great depth for the first time. Written by the IPCC's Working Group III, the report looks across the economic spectrum, with separate chapters on cities and urban design, industry, transport, buildings and agriculture and forestry, among others. With the right policies, these sectors and more can contribute to emissions cuts while also delivering development goals and quality of life.

The report identifies 60 individual actions that could reduce emissions, including cutting back on long-haul flights, encouraging more walking and cycling, switching to plant-based diets and buying energy-efficient appliances. A 40 per cent to 70 per cent reduction in emissions by 2050 can be achieved with the right policies, infrastructure and technology to enable changes to lifestyles and behaviour, the report says. Better urban design is another critical area. Urban areas are the single largest source of emissions, accounting for between 67 per cent and 72 per cent of global emissions in 2020.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 11, 2022, with the headline Time to act on climate change solutions. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top