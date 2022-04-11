Time to act on climate change solutions

There is more than one silver lining in the latest report by the United Nations' top climate science body. The good news is that the global community has the tools to apply the brakes to climate change - although much continues to depend on the level of ambition of people, governments and businesses to move forward. At over 3,000 pages, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report focuses on solutions, looking at some in great depth for the first time. Written by the IPCC's Working Group III, the report looks across the economic spectrum, with separate chapters on cities and urban design, industry, transport, buildings and agriculture and forestry, among others. With the right policies, these sectors and more can contribute to emissions cuts while also delivering development goals and quality of life.

The report identifies 60 individual actions that could reduce emissions, including cutting back on long-haul flights, encouraging more walking and cycling, switching to plant-based diets and buying energy-efficient appliances. A 40 per cent to 70 per cent reduction in emissions by 2050 can be achieved with the right policies, infrastructure and technology to enable changes to lifestyles and behaviour, the report says. Better urban design is another critical area. Urban areas are the single largest source of emissions, accounting for between 67 per cent and 72 per cent of global emissions in 2020.