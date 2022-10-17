Time for negotiations is over, says French finance minister as petrol crisis drags on

PARIS - The time for talking is now over, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday, as trade union workers continue their strike action.

A representative of the CGT trade union said workers have extended their strike protest on Monday at several TotalEnergies refineries and storage sites.

They are seeking a wage increase which they say would better reflect rising inflation.

Strikes are affecting TotalEnergies’ refineries in different parts of France, such as Normandie and Feyzin, as well as the Dunkirk depot, said the union representative.

“The time for negotiation is over,” Le Maire told BFM TV and RMC Radio on Monday.

He added that he considers the CGT’s ongoing strike action as “unacceptable” and “illegitimate”.

There will likely be new requisitioning proceedings to unlock supplies, the French prime minister flagged on Sunday.

But even as the government continues to use force to allow supplies to exit from depots affected by the walkouts, France will need some time to get back to normal.

According to data provided by the government, roughly one in three petrol stations throughout the country has not been supplied as it should have been in the last few days.

However, in some regions in the north of the country and around Paris, the figure is higher.

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio that the situation at French petrol stations may not get back to normal until next week.

“We’re still struggling,” said Beaune. REUTERS