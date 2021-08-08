Tiger kills woman working at Chilean safari park after cage door left open

SANTIAGO • A young woman working at a Chilean safari park has died after a tiger attacked her, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, had been among the staff who were cleaning and carrying out maintenance work in the big cats' enclosure of a safari park in the city of Rancagua, 90km south of the capital Santiago.

Visitors drive through the safari feature, where animals can move about freely. Its website says visitors get to observe giraffes, emus, lions and animatronic dinosaurs while riding in a variety of different types of vehicles.

When staff are working in the area, the animals are confined in enclosures.

The woman who died on Friday suffered neck wounds in the tiger attack, the authorities said.

Mr Williams Espinoza of the Rancagua police said the woman's ordeal was brief. "She did not realise that the door of the animal's cage was open and was immediately attacked by this tiger, causing her death on the spot," he said.

The safari park was closed while police investigated.

Mr Jorge Mena, from the regional public prosecutor's office, said they would be investigating possible third-party culpability for what happened.

The Rancagua Safari Park did not respond to a request for comment. The condition of the tiger was not known.

